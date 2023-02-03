BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning.

Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers saw several shell casings in a parking lot and damage to two vehicles, state police said. There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Troopers are requesting anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-861-2026.