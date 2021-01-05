self storage rental unit garage burglary generic

BATH, Pa. - State police are trying to figure out who broke into and stole from multiple units at a self-storage facility in Northampton County.

Troopers responded Monday morning to the Budget Self Storage on North Walnut Street in Bath for a reported burglary.

Between 1:30-5 a.m. Monday, two males wearing dark clothing forced entry into numerous rental units at the facility and stole several items, investigators said.

Surveillance video shows the men were dropped off and picked up at the scene by a white sedan, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Bethlehem at 610-861-2026.

