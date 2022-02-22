HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information after a hit-and-run crash in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Troopers responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash on Route 22 westbound on Feb. 16 shortly after 2 p.m., according to a news release from state police.
State police say a sedan changed lanes from the left lane of travel to the right lane, hitting a Jeep in the right lane and causing it to overturn in the right shoulder of the highway. Northampton Regional EMS treated the Jeep's driver and passenger at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026.