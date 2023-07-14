N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a "retail theft" at the Weis grocery store in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

Police said the theft occurred on the evening of June 17. The woman pictured above stole $300 worth of items including shrimp platters, crab legs and burger rolls, according to police.

Police believe the woman fled the store – 3644 MacArthur Road – in a white sedan at 7:41 p.m. that evening.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the PSP's Bethlehem office at (610) 861-2026, or submit information via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tip form. Police noted that callers whose information leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.