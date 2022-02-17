UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two road rage incidents, both from the same night, and both involving weapons.
The first happened in Upper Saucon Township.
"This was definitely a severe case of road rage," said Trooper Nathan Branosky, Troop M PSP Public Information Officer.
A 75-year-old man says he was driving on I-78 in Lehigh County Wednesday night, when he noticed a Dodge Charger aggressively driving behind him. The man told police that the driver passed him, then pulled out a gun.
Officials say the victim acted fast.
"He got to a safe location at the Hellertown exit. He got out of his vehicle and noticed a bullet hole in the bumper of his vehicle," Branosky said. "He drove to the PSP Bethlehem Station to file a report."
That suspect has not yet been identified.
Hours later, another incident happened in Monroe County. This time, a 53-year-old man claimed he was being followed by a white SUV in the area of McCabe Lane in Hamilton Township.
Officials say the operator of the SUV was 42-year-old Kyle Dietz.
The two drivers allegedly got into an argument, and Dietz fired a shot, state police said.
"Troopers determined that he was heavily intoxicated. They did take him into custody without incident and nobody was struck by gunfire," said Trooper Anthony Petroski, Troop N. Community Services Officer.
He was charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and public drunkenness.
Troopers say if you find yourself in a road rage situation, get as much information about the other driver as you can, like car type and license plate.
If anyone has information regarding the Lehigh County incident, please contact State Police-Belfast.