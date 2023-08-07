L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police say a man is in custody after barricading himself inside his Lehigh County home for more than four hours on Monday.

Law enforcement lined the streets at the Fairways at Brookside in Lower Macungie Township Monday morning. Sauerkraut Lane was closed between Millhouse Road and Saddlebrook Road from 10:15 a.m. until just before 3 p.m.

Some neighbors were told to shelter in place, as a 54-year-old, saying he was armed, barricaded inside his home.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky says it started out fairly routine, with Lehigh County sheriffs coming to the man's home "to serve a domestic relations warrant."

But it quickly turned into something that seemed far scarier.

"As they came to his residence to serve that paperwork," Branosky said, "that male made statements that would indicate law enforcement could get injured."

Branosky says the man claimed to have a weapon on him. Law enforcement officers retreated, as more agencies were called in. The Special Emergency Response Team was able to negotiate with the man.

Branosky says the man eventually came out on his own accord, and everyone made it out safely.

"These are specialized troopers that take in-depth classes and training through negotiations when you have a barricade or a hostage situation," Branosky said.

The man was taken off in an ambulance to be assessed. Branosky said he wasn't sure whether the man was injured.

"He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he'll receive treatment," he said.

Branosky says no one was injured throughout the process. Neighbors tell 69 News they're relieved it all ended peacefully.