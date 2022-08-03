LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a little help from the public in an aggravated assault investigation at the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

PSP says on July 30 at 11:21 p.m. a 41-year-old woman parked her vehicle in a parking stall at the apartments.

When she got out police say two men wearing dark clothing attacked her.

After the beating the males left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

The woman was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identification of the attackers is asked to contact the PSP Troop M Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 395-1438 and reference Incident Number PA22-975386.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.