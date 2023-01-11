EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help after a robbery at a gas station in Northampton County Wednesday.

A man went into the Valero Gas Station at 6007 West Main Boulevard in East Allen Township, brandished a knife, and demanded money, according to a news release from state police.

The store clerk gave the man a money pouch containing approximately $3,800 in cash, state police said. After the robbery, the man ran away towards Grouse Road, according to state police.

State police say the man had long blond hair and was wearing a black face mask, along with a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Trooper Michael Kowalishen of the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Station at 610-861-2026.