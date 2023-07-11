U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man after a bank robbery in Northampton County Tuesday.

A man entered the Fidelity Bank, located at 2118 North Delaware Drive in Upper Mount Bethel Township, shortly before noon and passed a note demanding money from a bank teller, according to a news release from state police.

After getting the money, the man fled the scene, state police said.

The man is described as being 5 foot-5 and was said to be wearing a black hoodie and blue surgical mask, according to state police.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identification of the man is asked to contact PSP Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-759 – 6106.