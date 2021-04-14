MACUNGIE, Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are looking for a man they say led a state trooper on a vehicle pursuit in Lehigh County Tuesday, then stopped the car and ran away.
A state trooper tried to pull over a black BMW coupe for a Vehicle Code violation at Route 100 at Race Street in Macungie Borough shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from state police.
As the trooper was trying to make the traffic stop, the BMW coupe tried to flee from a marked Pennsylvania State Police vehicle and eventually stopped in the 1700 block of Pinewind Drive in Lower Macungie Township, state police said.
After stopping, the driver got out of the BMW and ran away, according to the news release.
State police are still searching for the man. The incident remains under investigation.