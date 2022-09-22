WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcyclist they say led troopers on a pursuit earlier this week.

The man fled from troopers on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County Tuesday and led troopers on a pursuit into East Penn Township, Carbon County, according to a news release from state police.

The man successfully eluded troopers by entering the D&L Trail on Lehigh Drive in East Penn Township, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tpr. Buccigrossi at 610-861-2026 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.