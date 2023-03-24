HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M, Bethlehem Station, is attempting to identify the two pictured suspects.

On 2/25/2023 at 4:15 p.m., a victim's wallet was stolen while shopping at Sam's Club located on Airport Center Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The suspects attempted to use the victim's debit card to purchase approximately $5,500 in Visa gift cards, but the transaction was denied.

The suspects then went to Target, also located on Airport Center Road. Suspect 1 successfully used the victim's debit card to purchase $1,000 in Visa gift cards.

They fled the area in a red or maroon Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PA State Police Bethlehem at 610-861-2026 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.