L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | A Berks County man accused of punching a woman in the nose at a Lehigh County shopping center and stealing her SUV allegedly tried twice to run from authorities once in custody.
Junior A. Nolasco-Reyes, of Shamrock Avenue in Centre Township, faces more than a dozen charges in connection with the assault Thursday night at the Hamilton Crossings shopping center and subsequent 4-mile police chase. District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 36-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $100,000.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the Whole Foods parking lot about 8:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate a stolen vehicle report. While state police were en route, emergency dispatch reported that the Toyota SUV was last seen heading toward Hamilton Boulevard.
The victim, a Whole Foods employee, told state police that she was on a break, when a man approached her as she sat inside her SUV, according to the criminal complaint filed against Nolasco-Reyes. He was talking on the phone and asked her to translate what the other person on the call was saying, according to records.
She told police that she listened briefly before indicating she needed to get back to work. As she stepped out of the vehicle, Nolasco-Reyes allegedly tried to grab the keys from her hand. He allegedly punched her in the nose as the two struggled, knocking her to the ground. The victim sprung back up and continued wrestling with Nolasco-Reyes until he managed to break free, get inside the vehicle and drive away.
She told police that she fell to the ground again as the SUV drove away. A trooper observed a cut on the bridge of her nose and a brush burn on her arm.
A second victim told state police that she was sitting in her car when a man smoking a cigarette approached her about a cell phone that he said was on the ground. She returned a short time later to find her car smelling like smoke and that someone rummaged through her backpack. One of her identification cards would later be found inside the stolen SUV, according to police.
A state trooper also spotted in the parking lot a running Honda Accord that had been reported stolen out of Reading about 7:45 p.m. that night.
Upper Macungie Township Police, meanwhile, tried to stop the stolen Toyota SUV. Nolasco-Reyes allegedly ignored police and was driving about 75 mph on the wrong side of road along Grange Road. The vehicle eventually became stuck on a railroad crossing on Chapmans Road. The vehicle’s side, front and rear airbags all deployed, and officers found Nolasco-Reyes hiding in the back of the SUV allegedly with a baggie of cocaine in his pocket.
Once in custody, a handcuffed Nolasco-Reyes tried to run from police. He made it about 100 yards. Once at the state police Fogelsville barracks, he tried to make a break for a side door. He didn’t make it.
Nolasco-Reyes now faces single felony counts of theft, escape, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and robbery of a motor vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor counts of theft from a vehicle, resisting arrest, drug possession, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and four summary traffic offenses.
Nolasco-Reyes failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 9.