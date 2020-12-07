$100 dollar bills

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege a New Jersey woman swiped $100 from a wheelchair-bound patron at the Wind Creek Casino on Friday night.

And when state police arrested the 41-year-old, a trooper allegedly found crack, heroin and cocaine in her purse.

Meghan A. Scott, of Newark, now faces more than seven dozen charges. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned Scott a few hours after her arrest, setting bail at $35,000.

Security called the state police gaming enforcement office inside the casino shortly after 6 p.m. Friday to report that someone had taken a $100 bill from a woman in a motorized wheelchair, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that she was getting change for a $100 bill, when Scott asked for some money. When the victim told her no, Scott allegedly walked behind her, grabbed the money from her hand and ran, according to court records.

When casino security confronted her, Scott reportedly ran and threw the money in the trash, which security managed to return to the victim. Security video confirmed the incident.

After state police placed Scott under arrest, a search of her purse allegedly turned up a packet of heroin, Swedish-style candy fish containing suspected THC, 11 vials of crack, three baggies of pot and 16 baggies of heroin.

Police charged Scott with a felony count of robbery and 45 counts each of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.