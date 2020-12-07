BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege a New Jersey woman swiped $100 from a wheelchair-bound patron at the Wind Creek Casino on Friday night.
And when state police arrested the 41-year-old, a trooper allegedly found crack, heroin and cocaine in her purse.
Meghan A. Scott, of Newark, now faces more than seven dozen charges. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned Scott a few hours after her arrest, setting bail at $35,000.
Security called the state police gaming enforcement office inside the casino shortly after 6 p.m. Friday to report that someone had taken a $100 bill from a woman in a motorized wheelchair, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that she was getting change for a $100 bill, when Scott asked for some money. When the victim told her no, Scott allegedly walked behind her, grabbed the money from her hand and ran, according to court records.
When casino security confronted her, Scott reportedly ran and threw the money in the trash, which security managed to return to the victim. Security video confirmed the incident.
After state police placed Scott under arrest, a search of her purse allegedly turned up a packet of heroin, Swedish-style candy fish containing suspected THC, 11 vials of crack, three baggies of pot and 16 baggies of heroin.
Police charged Scott with a felony count of robbery and 45 counts each of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18.