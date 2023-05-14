Pennsylvania State Police and the Northampton County District Attorney's Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Upper Mount Bethel Township that may be a result of domestic violence.

The shooting happened overnight inside a house. At this point, the district attorney is not releasing the address because the investigation is in its early stages.

"There was one deceased person there," District Attorney Terry Houck said. "We believe that early indications tell us that it's domestic in nature. The police are involved in an active investigation at this time. We're in the process of investigating this and talking to people and identifying who's who here."

The district attorney said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.