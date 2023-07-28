ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a person broke into an apartment in Allen Township, Northampton County at a building that had been damaged due to a fire that displaced 38 people.

The person removed fencing and forced entry into an apartment at the 400 block of Harrison Court at some point between 5 p.m. on June 29 and noon on June 30, according to a news release from state police.

State police say the apartment building had recently burned down and is enclosed by fences so no entry can be made to the property.

The fire chief told 69 News all of the apartments in the two-story building were affected, making the entire building uninhabitable.

The Red Cross said 38 people from 16 apartment units were displaced by the fire.

Many neighbors said it was lightning that struck the roof of the apartment complex. Officials acknowledged those claims, while saying they needed to investigate further before determining the cause for sure.