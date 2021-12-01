L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -Pennsylvania State Police are releasing photos of the five suspects in the theft of $20,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.
Five people walked into the store at Hamilton Crossings on Monday shortly before 6:30 p.m. and stole store merchandise by filling bags they brought into the store, according to a news release from state police.
The people were in the store for approximately 40 seconds and fled the scene prior to Troopers' arrival, state police said.
State police say five males, all wearing face coverings, participated in the theft and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan which traveled towards Hamilton Boulevard.
The estimated value of the theft is $20,000.
This crime hits close to home, but it's a trend that's being tracked in other parts of the country. Smash-and-grab robbers, some with weapons, have been caught on surveillance video busting into high-end stores, terrorizing shoppers, and making off with thousands of dollars in lifted loot.
State Trooper Nathan Branosky urges people to be safe as well as vigilant while holiday shopping. He says if you find yourself a witness to a crime, take in as much information as you can about the suspects.
"Try to be the best witness you can, whether you're inside the store or outside the store, but obviously be safe while doing so," he said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 395 - 1438 and reference Incident Number PA21-1595996.