L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Investigators say the man who fled from police and eventually died in a crash on Tuesday had a suspended driver's license.
State police say the incident is an example of a disturbing trend.
State police pulled 23-year-old Jimmy Nguyen over on Tuesday after seeing an equipment violation on the vehicle he was driving. The trooper who initiated the stop eventually found out Nguyen's license had been suspended.
“He pulled over briefly then fled. Committed a traffic violation and struck another vehicle. A pursuit lasted for six or seven minutes," State Police Capt.Joseph Sokolofski tells 69 News.
Investigators say Nguyen continued on Newburg Road into Bath and then on Route 248 into Nazareth. Investigators say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when Nguyen, lost control, hit two oncoming cars and crashed into a concrete barrier.
"I'm seeing an uptick in people that are fleeing and trying to evade apprehension from the police. It's up to a felony three violation. Not withstanding the amount of injury or death you can inflict,” Sokolofski says.
Immediately after the crash, first responders began to perform CPR on Nguyen, but he died at the scene. Another man who was in one of the vehicles that was struck was taken to the hospital and treated for what investigators say were moderate injuries.
State police say they have a message to reinforce for people who are pulled over.
"Quite simply, stop,” Sokolofski says.
"Accept the consequences of your actions, which are usually minor in nature compared to the repercussions."