L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing four-year-old boy who they say may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Mason Courtney was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township around 1 p.m. Friday, according to a Twitter post from state police.

Police are asking anyone who sees Courtney to call 911.

Authorities said he is four feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray sweatpants and black sneakers with white soles and Velcro straps.