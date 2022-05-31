L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from Lehigh County.
Carlos Rivera, 75, of Lower Macungie Township, went missing at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police.
State police say the Rivera is missing and considered endangered due to the heat. He has dementia.
He is 5-foot-5, and weighs 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue button short sleeved shirt, blue jean shorts, flip flops, and glasses.
He lives in Lower Macungie Township, and state police believe he's still in that general area. A state police helicopter and the Lehigh County Drone Team are searching for him.
Anyone who locates Rivera is asked to call PSP Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.