State police car
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are searching for a Bath, Northampton County man who went missing Thursday morning.

Richard Moants, 76, was last seen at 6 a.m. Thursday leaving his residence in Bath Borough, state police said in a Twitter post. He is 5-foot-8, weighs 180 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark blue jacket.

The vehicle he was driving is described as having passenger side rear 1/4 panel damage and a small American flag sticker on the back bumper.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026.

