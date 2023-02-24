LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating an indecent assault that occurred on two separate occasions in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Police say, on December 7, 2022, at 6:51 p.m., police responded to Walmart, located at 1091 Mill Creek Road, Lower Macungie Township, for a report of an indecent assault.

Over two months later, on February 23, 2023, at 7:18 p.m., police again responded to Target, located at 749 North Krocks Road, Lower Macungie Township for another report of an indecent assault.

Troopers are requesting the publics assistance with identifying the individual who is associated with these incidents.

Anyone who may have information in regard to this case or this individual is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 395 -1438 and reference Incident Number PA22-1568138.