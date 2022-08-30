N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County.

Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m.

Two men stole mail from mailboxes on Saegersville Road in Heidelberg Township around 10 a.m., said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with state police's Troop M.

Troopers are also on Arrowhead Drive in North Whitehall Township.

State police are asking anyone in those areas to check doorbell or surveillance video, and call them if the red sedan is spotted.

Anyone with missing mail should also call police at 610-861-2026.