BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that took off during a traffic stop in Northampton County.
A trooper from the Bethlehem barracks stopped 8 vehicles that were allegedly racing late Saturday night on Route 22 eastbound at Route 33 in Bethlehem Township, police said in a news release.
As the trooper opened the driver's side door, a vehicle that had initally stopped on the shoulder behind the unmarked patrol vehicle took off from the scene, hitting the driver's door of the patrol vehicle, police said.
The trooper tried to follow the vehicle, but was not able to stop it.
The vehicle is described as silver and possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, with damage to its back passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-395-1438.