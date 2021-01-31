BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police are requesting witnesses who may have information pertaining to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash to come forward to authorities.
According to officials, on Friday, January 29, at approximately 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Belfast barracks were dispatched to a female in the roadway located at 2341 North Delaware Drive (State Route 611) in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
The victim was later identified as Eileen Frances Mulzet, 57, who had severe injuries.
Mulzet was transported by medevac to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for her injuries, where she was later pronounced deceased, police say.
This investigation is being conducted by the Troop M Major Case Team and assisted by the Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit and the Upper Mount Bethel Township Fire Department.
Anyone who may have been in the area or know any information pertaining to this investigation is requested to contact Trooper Brennan Long at (610) 746 – 3785 and reference Incident Number PA21 – 135043. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.