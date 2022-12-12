L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County.

Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.

Her nude, decomposed body was found on the afternoon of Dec. 12, 1987, and her death was ruled a homicide, police said.

The Harmony Township, Warren County woman, who was 21 at the time, was reported missing by her husband on Nov. 25 of that year. He told authorities she left on her own volition.

Pensyl was last seen alive by a friend on Oct. 20, 1987, police said.

She had two kids, and worked for the New York Life Insurance Company in Lebanon, New Jersey, police said.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.