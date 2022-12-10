ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A case of being in the right place at the right time thwarts an alleged homicide attempt in Allentown.

Authorities said a man tried to shoot another person just as state police happened to be driving by during a prisoner transport to the county jail.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of 7th and West Allen streets.

State Troopers were transporting a DUI suspect when they saw two men arguing on the sidewalk. One man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the other man. Fortunately, he was not hit.

Police said the troopers quickly jumped into action to get the suspect to surrender.

The suspect, 34-year-old Marcos Espinal of Allentown, is facing attempted homicide and assault charges.