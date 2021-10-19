UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a hit-and-run crash in Northampton County.
A vehicle hit a Bangor Area School District van and fled the scene without stopping Tuesday shortly before 9 a.m., according to a news release from state police.
The vehicle hit the school district van in the driver’s side door while negotiating a curve in the roadway in the area of 870 Orchard Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township, state police said. After hitting the van, the striking vehicle fled south on Orchard Road, according to the news release.
The striking vehicle is described as a blue/gray Honda CRV.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to contact Trooper Richard Matlock of the Pennsylvania State Police Belfast station at 610-759-6106 and reference Incident Number PA21-1401757.