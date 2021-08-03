State police car
69 News

PALMER TWP., Pa. - State police say a woman hit a state trooper with her vehicle in Northampton County after troopers tried to arrest her for drug delivery charges.

Taylor Mcintyre, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, and related charges, according to a news release from state police.

After troopers attempted to arrest Mcintyre for drug delivery charges in Palmer Township around 1 p.m. Monday, she fled in her vehicle with a passenger inside, state police said.

While fleeing in her vehicle, Mcintyre rammed two state police vehicles, hit one trooper, nearly struck another, and made contact with another state police vehicle, according to the news release.

No troopers were injured as a result of the incident.

