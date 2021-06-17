LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Lower Saucon Township Council is taking advantage of the Pennsylvania Department of Health WalkWorks program to help identify areas of improvement in the township's pedestrian, bicycle and public transit transportation systems.
On Wednesday, council heard a review presentation from Natasha Manbeck of McMahon Associate Inc., a transportation engineering firm from Fort Washington that began working last February on a township-wide "active transportation plan," or ATP.
Manbeck said the ATP will identify key connections, potential capital improvements and policies to support walking and biking in the township. The project is funded by the WalkWorks grant program.
She explained the project team and township steering committee have been identifying improvement sites and corridors in Lower Saucon where sidewalks and bicycle lanes could be installed to promote pedestrian and cycling traffic.
Such areas include completed sidewalks on Route 412 through to the Giant shopping center on Leithsville Road and the replacement of the Meadows Road Bridge, which today received a $350,000 federal grant, according to Councilman Jason Banonis.
Banonis noted construction on the bridge is slated to begin in 2024, and Manbeck said it will help connect Meadows Road to the Saucon Rail Trail.
Manbeck also emphasized the high importance of connecting the rail trail to multiple township thoroughfares.
More efforts include connecting Route 378 and Mountain Drive to Bingen Road and also Route 378 to various township borders.
Manbeck pointed out next steps include refining suggested improvements thus far, further development of the ATP, and an overall implementation plan to be adopted by council in September.
During its Wednesday meeting, council also agreed to oppose a bill introduced in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would require municipal water and wastewater asset management plans throughout the commonwealth.