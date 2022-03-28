WHITEHALL, Pa. | State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, has announced her intent to seek a third term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
McNeill, who took first office following a special election in 2017, was re-elected in 2018 to represent the 133rd Legislative District in her first full term, and again 2020.
“It has been my honor to represent my friends and neighbors these past years,” said McNeill. “A lot has changed for us all, with new challenges impacting our community and families. But I remain steadfast and committed to doing what’s right for our area, and ensuring that your concerns are addressed.”
McNeill currently serves as vice-chairwoman for the Northeast Delegation, and was the first elected official to be honored by the Lehigh Valley Labor Council with the William Werkeiser Award for her work and service to the local community.
She also sits on the following committees: Game and Fisheries, Gaming Oversight, Insurance, Labor and Industry, Policy, and Rules. She is also the Democratic Chair on the Economic Development Subcommittee.
Her caucus membership includes: Autism and Intellectual Disabilities, LGBTQ, PA SAFE, and the Women’s Caucus, officials say.
“Should I earn another term, I vow to return to Harrisburg as determined to secure these sort of financial resources and advocate for the issues I’ve been entrusted to since first taking office in 2017,” McNeill said.
Prior to becoming a state representative, McNeill worked with the disabled for 16 years as a Skills Trainer for the Lehigh Carbon Intermediate Unit – teaching life and job skills to young adults with disabilities in our community, officials say.
No stranger to community service, McNeill has always been there for friends and strangers alike. From organizing donations for fire victims and cancer patients, to hosting Thanksgiving dinners to those in need, she approaches each day with passion and as an opportunity to serve others.