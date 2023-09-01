HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced she is expanding the assistance available through her office by resuming her monthly satellite hours at the Fountain Hill Borough Hall in Fountain Hill, according to a news release from the House Democratic Communications Office.

“Those in Fountain Hill have to drive 20 minutes just to get to my district office and receive help with state programs and services,” said McNeill. “With these mobile office hours starting again, they will no longer have to do that.”

Beginning Friday, Sept. 8, McNeill will have staff at Fountain Hill Borough Hall – 941 Long St. in Fountain Hill – from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the news release.

McNeill said residents wishing to avoid potential wait times can schedule an appointment by calling her office at 610-266-1273. It is located at 1080 Schadt Ave. in Whitehall.