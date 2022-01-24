ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown School District will be able to enhance school safety initiatives from state grants totaling $44,727, state Rep. Peter Schweyer announced Monday.
“As an ASD parent, nothing is more important to me personally than ensuring that our students and teachers have a safe learning environment,” said Schweyer, D-Lehigh. “I am pleased to see this funding awarded so our schools will have the tools and training programs necessary to keep children and staff safe.”
Schweyer said the funding is part of the 2021-22 Safe Schools Targeted Grants Program administered by the state Department of Education.
The grants awarded to the Allentown School district include a $24,727 equipment grant and a $20,000 program grant.
The grants are part of a package of $8 million in competitive grants awarded statewide. More information on the specific awardees and amounts is available here.