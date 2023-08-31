ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown City Council member tells us he's planning to request an investigation into City Hall.
A State Representative, who was a council member at the beginning of Mayor Matt Tuerk's term, is speaking out about his thoughts on the alleged issues.
"I think if you have nothing to hide, then there is no harm in doing this third-party independent investigation," said Joshua Siegel, (D) Lehigh County.
Rep. Siegel says he stands on the side of finding the truth when it comes to recent accusations against Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and members of his administration, something current City Council Member Ed Zucal says he wants to get to the bottom of.
"I think it's a shame that Council even has to address this issue. There's obviously issues in the management of the City," said Zucal.
Zucal plans to present a resolution at the City Council meeting next Wednesday, calling for a third-party investigation. It comes after previous allegations from the Allentown Branch of the NAACP claiming racist bullying and discrimination in the workplace and the resignation of former HR Director Nadeem Shahzad.
"I can't imagine that any Council member that's concerned about the taxpayers would not vote yes for this," Zucal continued.
Rep. Siegel agrees the investigation needs to happen. During his three years on Council, he says employee turnover was a problem.
However, Siegel made a point to say that agreeing to the investigation does not automatically admit fault on the side of the Mayor's Office.
"Anytime there are accusations made or there is a cloud of suspicions, the most important thing you can do is be thorough and transparent," Siegel said.
In response, Mayor Matt Tuerk sent us a statement saying, in part, "We've made dramatic improvements to the way that we serve our residents and stakeholders and to the morale of our employees, and we know that we have more work to do. Positive change does not come easily and I'm grateful that the majority of Allentonians, City employees, and City Council members are supportive of our efforts."