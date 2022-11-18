ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Walking around Allentown with state Sen. Pat Browne can quickly turn into a history lesson.

“They wanted to celebrate national unity so because of that, it’s the only monument with a Union and Confederate soldier on it,” he said of the monument at Seventh and Hamilton streets.

After all, it is his hometown.

One of seven children, his family moved to Allentown in 1962.

"I've always had an interest, I guess, in elected office. I was president of my class at Central Catholic. I was in the student government of Notre Dame,” Browne said.

He worked as a CPA and as an attorney. In 1994, Karen Ritter's open House seat in the 131st District brought him back home, a 30-year-old political novice at the time.

The seat was a Democrat’s to lose.

"The Democrat primary had four candidates. It was just me on the Republican side because it just wasn't a Republican seat,” Browne said.

But he pulled off a narrow victory, running on a platform to increase competitiveness to bring back businesses and opportunity.

Hard to imagine then, he's now closing out on nearly three decades of public service. He is currently the fourth most senior member of his caucus.

He was elected to the state Senate's 16th District in 2005, filling Charlie Dent’s seat.

“When you look around here and you think about how much it's changed, what runs through your head?” I asked.

“Really, that the city’s back,” Browne said.

One of his most notable accomplishments, The NIZ, or Neighborhood Improvement Zone, passed in 2009. The one-of-its-kind 130-acre tax zone is mostly in downtown Allentown. It has generated well over $1 billion in economic development to date.

"There was a definite role for a public finance component to give the city another chance. It was just too difficult," Browne said.

However, he's most proud of his work crafting the education funding formulas. The Allentown School District has seen a 541% increase over the last 25 years.

He's also Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, which crafts the state's annual budget, a budget that had operating deficits less than a decade ago.

"And now, ending up, which I believe is the strongest, most competitive financial position the state has been in at least a generation," Browne said.

He hopes the state will be able to maintain that position, as the baton is passed to new leaders. It will be difficult.

And while the senator isn't sure what he's going to do next, he hopes to continue to make an impact.

"But to be able to make someone feel, whose challenges are so much beyond your comprehension, that you have done something for them that gives them more hope and opportunity, nothing can be more satisfying than that," Browne said.