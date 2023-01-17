EASTON, Pa. - High schools in the Lehigh Valley and western New Jersey are gearing up for this year's Freddy Awards.

Twenty-nine schools are participating in the 2023 program, the State Theatre Center for the Arts announced Tuesday.

The venue released a list of participating schools, their productions and performance dates.

The Freddy Awards website will have updates and any changes to ticket information.

The awards ceremony, a live, three-hour production produced in partnership with WFMZ Channel 69, is set for May 25 from 7-10 p.m. It will be broadcast live on 69 WFMZ-TV, the WFMZ+ app and WFMZ.com.

The Freddy Awards recognize and reward exceptional accomplishments in the production and performance of musical theater in high schools in Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and in Warren County, New Jersey.