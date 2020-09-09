EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre in Easton is asking for donations.

Theater officials say they're planning to reopen in January, but the financial challenges are extensive.

The theater launched a campaign called, "Your Seat is Waiting." It's asking the community to donate to help bridge the financial gap until the curtain can rise again.

No shows have gone on since mid-March, so the nearly 100-year-old institution lost all of its ticket revenue during the closure.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with more information and to donate.

