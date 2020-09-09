EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Inc. in Easton is looking for evaluators for next year's Freddy Awards.
The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 2. A job description and application are available at the Freddy Awards website.
Introduced in 2003, the program sends evaluators to review each of the approximately 30 high school musical productions entered throughout Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and in Warren County, New Jersey. Evaluators will be expected to attend at least 14 shows during the season and must submit evaluation forms which cover 21 performance and production categories (i.e. Outstanding Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, Outstanding Use of Scenery).
Nominations are announced in early May and followed in late May with a TONY Awards style ceremony at the State Theatre where nominees perform and award recipients are announced and presented with a Freddy Award.
2021 marks the program's 19th anniversary. The 2021 ceremony will be broadcast live on 69 WFMZ-TV, Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
The theatre said it is looking for candidates who have extensive work experience in one of the arts disciplines and have a strong sense of objectivity. They must be able to effectively evaluate student performances and production values. All candidates must be outstanding writers with the ability to effectively communicate their impressions in a constructive manner. Also, a candidate must already be an avid theatre-goer and should possess a wide knowledge of the canon of the American Musical Theatre.
Interviews for qualified people will be scheduled during the month of October.