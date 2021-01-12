EASTON, Pa. - The coronavirus pandemic will change how the State Theatre presents the Freddy Awards again this year.
The State Theatre, which produces the show in partnership with WFMZ, will produce a television special that will celebrate the high school students’ work, but it we will be unable to evaluate any high school shows as it usually does.
Local high schools are still deciding what, if any, productions they will be able to present given social distancing and other COVID restrictions, according to a State Theatre statement.
“The restrictions of the pandemic will prevent our evaluative process once again, so it will be another creative year,” said Shelley Brown, State Theatre President and CEO.
“The safety of our evaluators and students is another factor in our decision. The bright spot in all of this is the fact that WFMZ is committed to another broadcast in which we can celebrate the kids," Brown said.