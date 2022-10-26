EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business.

The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.

The bollards, which are 42 inches tall, are being installed as a security measure to prevent trespassing and illegal dumping. Council approved also an encroachment agreement with the venue to allow for the bollards installation.

Grant for trees

In other business, the legislative body authorized the city's Department of Community and Economic Development to apply for a $100,000 fall Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnership Program grant. The money will be used to add street trees and tree wells to the West Ward neighborhood focus area between Seventh and 13th streets. The city will provide a $25,000 match for the project.

15-minute parking

Council also approved an amendment to the city's traffic control map. The change creates one "15-minute parking pick-up" zone on the first legal space on the south side of Northampton Street's 600 block, closest to Sixth Street. The zone will be in effect seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The decision came after council heard a request earlier this month for the 15-minute parking spot from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery.

Biking amenities

The city also will enter into an agreement with Rock Solid Trail Contracting LLC to investigate the feasibility of and develop conceptual designs for two potential bicycle amenities within the city after council's approval. The deal is worth $17,083, with 10% being donated by Valley Mountain Bikers, a club dedicated to mountain biking in the Lehigh Valley.

Bushkill Creek dam removal

In other news, council received an update on the Bushkill Creek dam removal project. The project, offered by Wildlands Conservancy, involves the removal of three dams and ecological restoration in the Bushkill Creek watershed. Officials said the three dams — owned by Lafayette College, Easton and Silk Mill — will be removed by next summer.

Security at Cottingham Stadium

During his report, Mayor Sal Panto noted new police enforcement efforts at Cottingham Stadium during Easton Area High School football games proved successful last Friday night when the Red Rovers hosted Emmaus. The enhanced security efforts were implemented to circumvent fan fighting and other criminal activities at the games.

Panto added that the police department will continue the procedures Friday night in the season finale when the Rovers host Nazareth.

New equipment

Finally, council authorized the city to order one, 10-ton Mack dump truck for the Department of Public Works. The purchase amount is $249,772.