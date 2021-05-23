WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- A domestic incident escalated into a fatal police-involved shooting in Northampton County, according to authorities.
State police said a trooper fired two rounds and killed a 55-year-old man during a confrontation in Williams Township on Sunday.
Police were called to the 900 block of Berger Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Neighbors told 69 News the man who was shot had been acting violent, erratic and raising red flags that something wasn’t right leading up to the incident.
"He was running around naked, acting crazy,” said neighbor Gregory Ritter.
Ritter, who lives on Berger Road, said he was working in his yard when he heard shots ring out. His next door neighbor, who he said gave a statement to police, said the man who was shot, who lived across the street, knocked on his door leading up to the shooting.
"He opens the door and there's this naked guy there and he says, ‘I want you to come help rape my wife,'” Ritter said.
After that, Ritter said the naked man tried fighting his next door neighbor before heading back across the street.
"My neighbor says he followed him over there and the man was trying to do stuff to the woman,” Ritter said.
Neighbors said once state police got on the scene, a stun gun was used on the man in his driveway. Then neighbors said the man charged at the responding trooper, who opened fire.
"There was a domestic in progress. The state trooper at that point was involved in a police-involved shooting," Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck told reporters.
Investigators said the woman who was involved in the incident didn't sustain any physical injuries. One state trooper was treated for minor bruises.
The man who was killed was 55 years old. Authorities have not yet released his name. Neighbors told 69 News he had lived there for years and for the most part, kept to himself.
"I've only ever seen them outside working on their landscaping,” Ritter says. “There's never been activity like that before."
The incident is being investigated by state police and detectives from the Northampton County district attorney’s office.