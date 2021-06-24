ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Despite their age gap, Alexia Ixcot and Tianna Tout-Puissant get each other, as both have twin siblings.
"That was like an initial bond we had," noted Tout-Puissant.
Their bond has grown through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Lehigh Valley program, the two say.
"We talk about everyday things, how her day went, what dances she might be learning on tik tok," Ixcot added.
They also talk about math, science, or engineering things they enjoy.
"I enjoy math and science so I enjoy sharing subjects that I enjoy with them and helping them grow and understand new concept," said Tout-Puissant.
And the best learning moments, are the ones we enjoy.
"When you push the ruler back it will launch the ping pong ball and you have to launch it in this cup," Ixcot exclaimed.
"A lot of times, they don't really realize how much math and science influence our everyday lives and toys," Tout-Puissant added.
That's part of the beauty of the program's new STEAM Lab in Allentown. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.
Students work on STEAM projects one on one with their mentors, and the goal is to prepare today's youth for tomorrow's careers.
"We really want kids to taste it and see if it's a career they could see themselves going into," noted Susan Bartells.
4th grader Luis Nadaljadil sees himself becoming a doctor one day, since he loves STEAM Lab days.
"Feels amazing," he said.
Even at his age, he sees the value in STEAM.
"It makes people happy, and inspires them," he added.
The STEAM Lab also recently received funding from Senator Pat Browne's Office to expand career development even further.
"To start a virtual workforce readiness program we call beyond school walls," Bartells stated.
Students connect with mentors through Zoom, and learn skills like resume building. They also get to explore different career tracks.
The STEAM Lab opened in October.