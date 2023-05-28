BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Memorial Day ceremonies are underway in the Lehigh Valley.

ArtsQuest in Bethlehem is honoring local men and women who've served, through both ceremony and song.

"Theres a lot of celebrations for holidays and picnics and things and we try to take a more traditional approach for these patriotic holidays," said Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Office With ArtsQuest.

It's the 13th annual Memorial Day celebration at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, honoring local military members who've devoted their lives to serving their country.

"We're kicking it off with a time to remember ceremony today," said Mosel. "We're gonna be remembering the more than 1,500 military personnel who have submitted their photos here along with their rank and which branch of the military they've been in."

The banner waves high as members of the community get ready to enjoy the weekends events.

'We do this every year," Mosel explained.

From music performances Sunday starting at 3 p.m., heading into tomorrow at 3:30 p.m., it's a way to say thank you to those who've served.

"It's a great culmination to this event," Mosel continued. "Having something honoring our military and making it free and accessible to everybody, its something thats very important to our mission."