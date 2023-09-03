"It's great to see you guys. It's gonna be a nice day."

Cars lined the streets of Bethlehem Sunday for the annual Steelworkers and Friends Labor-Day parade.

"We've been doing this consistently since 2008," said Jerry Green, President of United Steelworkers 2599 Lehigh Valley.

"We used to work the parade years ago, but we're all getting older so we drive it," said David Schwartz.

The former Bethlehem Steel Blast Furnace serves as a backdrop during much of the parade. It's done as way to recognize that the old Bethlehem Steel is gone, but not forgotten.

The parade and Labor Day recognize the contributions workers have made to their communities and country — while promoting workers' rights.

"You know we're not the bad guys….we try to be fair as a matter of fact and we want people to know that," said Green.

The SteelStacks now sit as a monument and an entertainment venue, where "the Steel" once employed close to 33,000 people.

"The union built this country," said Schwartz.