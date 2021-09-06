Labor Day celebrates working Americans and the U.S. labor movement.
United Steelworkers Local 2599 made its presence known Monday morning, as members paraded through Bethlehem.
"We are still alive and well. We represent members here 2599 and we do our darnedest to service in the best that we can," said Jerry Green, president of United Steelworkers 2599.
It was the first time as a caravan parade, for safety reasons, after it was resurrected in 2008.
Labor Day is a celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers, rooted in the late nineteenth century.
"They gotta recognize all of the rights that they have gotten over the years as a result of hard work from our forefathers, so we try to continue that trend," Green said.
Green has been the union's president for 21 years. He says the holiday recognizes the many contributions workers have made to America's strength and prosperity.
His message is clear:
"Follow our footsteps, have your heart in it and certainly fight like hell for our people," he said.
While it's a national holiday, it's the local ties that make it more prominent.
"We do this just so they recognize old Bethlehem Steel that is gone, but not forgotten. And we will continue to do this every year," said Charles Kelly, president of Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees.
SteelStacks now sits as a monument and an entertainment venue, where "the Steel" once employed close to 33,000 people.
On the first Monday in September, the community remembers.
"Today is a memory day. We want people here and some of the younger people that participate, we do it for a reason," Kelly said.
It's greatly due in part to labor leaders that we have weekends off, and have sick days and paid time off, so union members ask the community to remember their contributions as they have the day off.