Nasty storms wreaked havoc throughout the area Sunday night.
Downed wires and trees left thousands without power, and in the City of Easton, an entire church steeple was taken out by a powerful combination of heavy wind and rain.
The steeple tumbled off of the Trinity Baptist Church building in the 600 block of Centre Street in the city's southside.
The steeple ended up wedged between a car and the front of the building.
Crews at the scene said no one was hurt.
69 News has a crew at the scene getting more information. Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates as they become available.