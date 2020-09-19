CORRECTION: PLEASE NOTE THE BROADCAST VIDEO MISSPELLED KRISTIN'S NAME. HER NAME IS SPELLED WITH AN "I".
Kristin Pedemonti, teacher and storyteller, shared some interesting facts about her past experiences and how she has learned to help others deal with trauma.
'Steer Your Story' is a program that asks a series of questions that unpack the 'internal narrative' to exposing the trauma in our pasts.
"It starts in our formative years. From messages from our parents, or it might be labels and descriptors that were placed upon us growing up," Pedemonti says. "With 'Steer Your Story' it's about unpacking some of those messages. Are they accurate? Is that who I really am today?"
For more information, visit kristinpedemonti.com or steeryourstory.com.