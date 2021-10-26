BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Stefano's restaurant and an adjacent property in Bethlehem have been sold for $1.48 million, according to Northampton County property records.
The land covers just under three acres, so the price values it at $500,000 per acre.
Earlier this year, the city approved a plan to demolish and replace Stefano's at 2958 Linden Street, and build a 61-unit apartment building at 2970 Linden. The developer was listed as SETNOM LLC, led by Duane Wagner.
The new owner of 2958 and 2970 Linden Street, as of Oct. 19, is listed as RDD Apartments, a limited-liability company based in Wynnewood, west of Philadelphia. Stefano and Patricia Lombardo are listed as the sellers of both properties.
The plan presented to Bethlehem shows a smaller restaurant that will be built at the site of the current Stefano's and run by Stefano Lombardo.
The four-story, 270-foot-long and 56-foot-high apartment building will be constructed on land off of Linden Street, behind a Sunoco gas station. There is a home on that land now.
Wagner won three zoning variances in August to move the project ahead. The land is in a commercial zone, which allows apartment buildings.
The 61 units will be split between 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 820 square feet to 1,100 square feet. The building will be known as "Linden Place."
South Bethlehem is a popular place for apartment development and Linden Street may be next. Another developer has proposed a 16-unit building at 3410 and 3412 Linden Street, a few blocks north of Stefano's.
Just north of the restaurant are the Taylor Court Apartments, 30 units that start at $1,350 monthly for one-bedroom and $1,695 for two.