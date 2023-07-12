HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new, state-of-the-art facility for mental health and addiction is now open in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Steps to Recovery Lehigh Valley says it's designed to give comprehensive, compassionate care.

The need remains clear.

"Between the opioid epidemic, now with the fentanyl involved and the tranquilizers they're putting in," said Brian Sabo, the regional director of clinical partnership at Steps to Recovery and Silver Pines Treatment Center.

Plus, the COVID pandemic has had an impact, too.

"When we're forced to isolate, the worst thing for somebody to do in recovery, like myself, is to isolate," said Sabo. "We need to be around like-minded people."

Steps to Recovery Lehigh Valley said it's answering the call for help by opening the new mental health and addiction center in Hanover Township.

"A lot of people who come to us have mental health concerns and they need medication adjustments or medication management," said Matthew Bartos, the executive director of Silver Pines Treatment Center, which is Steps to Recovery Lehigh Valley's sister center. "That happens with our providers in conjunction with our chief medical officer."

There's a partial hospitalization program, an intensive outpatient program and outpatient care, which offers individual therapy and group therapy.

"Small-group process is so important because that's where clients really get to know each other. They get to work on their relationships, which fundamentally gets to the root causes of why we have problems," said Bartos.

Inside the lecture hall, patients can learn about brain chemistry and conditions, plus potential medications and different styles of therapy that can help. Community trainings are held there, too.

"I've seen the stigma surrounding both mental health and addiction, and it's okay to have a problem, ask for help. That's why we're here. You're not judged. You're not discriminated against," said Sabo.

"It's strictly confidential and surrounded by support," said Bartos. "Everyone deserves to be happy, and sometimes, asking for help is the first step."

Steps to Recovery Lehigh Valley's website has more information on how to get help. People can also call 267-682-6754.

"What we do is love, compassion, connection, connection, connection, so that we can create an environment where people trust and they're vulnerable, or they learn to be vulnerable, because those connections are prerequisites to recovery," said Bartos.