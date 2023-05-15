ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Famous singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks is coming to the Lehigh Valley later this year.

It's all part of her 2023 tour. Other cities she will be performing in this year include Houston, Pittsburgh, New York City, Memphis, Detroit and San Diego.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m., on the PPL Center website.

"Thank you to everyone who's come out to see us so far, I've been having such a great time on the road," Nicks said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We are so happy to announce that we are adding 13 more shows to my 2023 tour! I hope I see you out there."

Tickets for the additional concerts will be available starting May 19 at Nicks' website.

Nicks has recently been performing with Billy Joel. At their first show together in March, she dedicated her rendition of "Landslide" to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November.

"There's really not much to say," Nicks said from the stage. "We just will pretend that she's still here. That's how I’m trying to deal with it. Thank you for listening."

Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour

May 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug. 15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 4 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 28 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Nov. 1 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Nov. 4 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Nov. 7 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 29 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Dec. 2 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

Dec. 5 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Dec. 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center